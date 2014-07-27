FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian PM: Agreement reached with Ukraine separatists on police access to crash site
July 27, 2014

Malaysian PM: Agreement reached with Ukraine separatists on police access to crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Prime Minister said on Sunday that an agreement had been reached with separatists in Ukraine to give international police access to the site where a Malaysian plane was downed and enable investigators to determine why the aircraft crashed.

A statement issued by Najib Razak’s office said the agreement with separatist leader Aleksander Borodai would “provide protection for international crash investigators” to recover human remains and ascertain the cause of the crash.

“I hope that this agreement with Mr Borodai will ensure security on the ground so the international investigators can conduct their work,” Najib said in the statement. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui)

