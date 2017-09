WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - There is no evidence so far that any Americans were aboard the Malaysian Airlines flight brought down in Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Friday.

“No one checked into the flight using an American passport. No American citizen has contacted the State Department or Dutch authorities asking about a missing relative,” a senior U.S. official told Reuters. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Storey and Bill Trott)