Ukraine rescuers recover 181 bodies at Malaysian plane crash site
July 18, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine rescuers recover 181 bodies at Malaysian plane crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 18 (Reuters) - Rescuers have recovered as many as 181 bodies so far at the site of the Malaysian airliner crash in eastern Ukraine, an official at Kiev’s Foreign Ministry told a briefing on Friday.

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 was downed near the Russian border on Thursday, an area where pro-Moscow separatists have been fighting Ukrainian government forces since April. All 298 people on board of the plane were pronounced dead.

Andriy Sibiga said the bodies would probably be transported to the nearby Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which is under the control of the central government.

Separatists have agreed to provide assistance to those investigating the crash of the plane and will ensure safe access for international experts visiting the site, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Gabriela Baczynska/Mark Heinrich)

