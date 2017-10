NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak about the downed Malaysia Airlines jetliner in Ukraine on Thursday, the White House said.

Obama placed the separate calls from Air Force One during a flight from Delaware to New York, where he is taking part in fundraising events for Democrats. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)