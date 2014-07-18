U.S. concerned about delay in probing Malaysian plane crash site -official

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The delay in official investigator’s access to the crash site of the downed Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine is concerning, the top U.S. transportation official said on Friday.

“It’s obviously a matter of concern,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in an interview with MSNBC.

Foxx also said U.S. aviation officials expanded the prohibition on U.S. flights over the region near the Ukrainian conflict in the wake of the crash.

“We expect the international community will likely follow our lead,” he told MSNBC. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)