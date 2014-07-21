FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German air accident investigators arrive in Kiev
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 21, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

German air accident investigators arrive in Kiev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Two experts from the German air accident investigations authority (BFU) have arrived in Kiev and are trying to make their way to the crash site of the downed Malaysian passenger plane, a spokesman for the authority said on Monday.

Four Germans were amongst the 298 people killed when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down on Thursday last week.

The director of the BFU, Ulf Kramer, and a further expert, who cannot be named for security reasons, arrived in Kiev late on Sunday and are trying to reach the crash site with other international investigators, the spokesman said.

The first international investigators arrived in rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine on Monday. Others have arrived in Kiev but have been unable to travel to the site in rebel-held territory. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.