LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - A global airline industry group said on Thursday that a Malaysian airliner downed over Ukraine appeared to have been flying through ordinary and open airspace when it crashed.

“Based on the information currently available, it is believed that the airspace that the aircraft was traversing was not subject to restrictions,” the Geneva-based International Air Transport Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Louise Ireland)