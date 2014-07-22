FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interpol team begins identifying victims of flight MH17 crash
July 22, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Interpol team begins identifying victims of flight MH17 crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - International police agency Interpol said on Tuesday one of its teams had started identifying victims of the Malaysia Airlines MH 17 flight that crashed over Ukraine last week.

“The remains of victims recovered so far were labelled and numbered before being transported in refrigerated freight wagons from Donetsk to the designated centre of operations in Kharkiv where the Interpol Incident Response Team, along with other international disaster victim identification teams in place, will carry out preliminary examinations,” the Lyon, France-based agency said in a statement.

It said that once the preliminary examinations are completed the victims will be transported to the Netherlands where fuller identification will be carried out. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)

