Malaysia PM says to discuss access to MH-17 crash site with Dutch PM
July 26, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia PM says to discuss access to MH-17 crash site with Dutch PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Saturday he would meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte next week to discuss how to secure full access for investigators to the site in Ukraine where a Malaysian airliner was downed.

A statement issued by his office said Najib would fly to the Netherlands to discuss the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 and the deployment of 30 investigators it said were needed to conduct a full investigation.

Najib said pro-Russian rebels in control of the site had fulfilled two conditions in a deal reached with Malaysia - returning the bodies of the victims and the aircraft’s two “black boxes”, but a full investigation was yet to take place.

“My priority now is to ensure the third part of the deal is honoured, and that international investigators are given full and secure access to the site. This will require the cooperation of those in control of the crash site and the Ukrainian armed forces,” he said in the statement.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ron Popeski and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
