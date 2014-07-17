Malaysian PM says shocked by report Malaysian plane has gone down

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Friday he was shocked by reports a Malaysia Airlines plane had gone down over Ukraine and he was launching an investigation.

“I am shocked by reports than an MH plane crashed. We are launching an immediate investigation,” Najib said on his Twitter feed. MH is the code for Malaysia Airlines.

The incident comes after a Malaysia Airlines plane went mising on March 8 on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board. It has not been found. (Writing by Robert Birsel)