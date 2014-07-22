OSCE says body parts still on site of Malaysian plane crash in Ukraine

DONETSK, Ukraine, July 22 (Reuters) - There are still human remains on the site where a Malaysian passenger plane hit the ground in eastern Ukraine after being downed, a representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) watchdog said on Tuesday.

“We observed the presence of smaller body parts at the site,” an OSCE spokesman, Michael Bociurkiw, told a briefing in Ukraine’s eastern city of Donetsk after his group inspected the site earlier in the day.

“We did not observe any recovery activity in place.”