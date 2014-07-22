UPDATE 1-OSCE says body parts still on site of Malaysian plane crash in Ukraine

(Adds more quotes, detail)

DONETSK, Ukraine, July 22 (Reuters) - There are still human remains on the site where a Malaysian passenger plane hit the ground in eastern Ukraine after being downed, a representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) watchdog said on Tuesday.

“We observed the presence of smaller body parts at the site,” an OSCE spokesman, Michael Bociurkiw, told a briefing in Ukraine’s eastern city of Donetsk after his group inspected the site earlier in the day.

He said all recovery efforts seem to have ended but that at the site his group saw a plastic bag with some human remains left behind while Malaysian experts noticed a strong smell indicating the likely presence of more remains in another spot.

“We’ve never really seen that intensive combing over the site - people arm in arm going over the fields,” Bociurkiw said, adding there was effectively no security at the site and that so far only a small number of international experts visited it.

Most of the remains of some 300 victims of the crash arrived on a special train to government-controlled city of Kharkiv earlier on Tuesday and are due to be flown to the Netherlands after initial identification. (Reporting by Peter Graff; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)