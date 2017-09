SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways said on Friday it had shifted the flight path for its London to Dubai route over Ukraine some 400 nautical miles to the south several months ago.

A Qantas spokesman declined to comment on the reasons for the shift, which came amid heightened tensions between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels.

A Malaysian airliner was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 295 people on board. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)