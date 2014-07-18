FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Eva Air to avoid Ukraine airspace in response to crash
July 18, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Eva Air to avoid Ukraine airspace in response to crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 18 (Reuters) - Leading Taiwanese carrier Eva Airways Corp will change flight paths to avoid flying over Ukraine airspace in response to the crash of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner in the area, the company said Friday.

“Our planes will avoid entering Ukraine airspace effective immediately,” a representative of the company said. “This will remain in effect indefinitely.”

The representative said this will affect the paths of 20 round-trip flights.

Fellow Taiwanese carrier China Airlines Ltd said that their flights do not routinely enter Ukraine airspace and that flight paths have not changed. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Stephen Coates)

