UN urges international probe into downed Malaysian plane
#Industrials
July 17, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

UN urges international probe into downed Malaysian plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 17 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called for “a full and transparent international investigation” into what brought down a Malaysian civilian airliner over eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 295 people aboard.

“I am closely monitoring the reports, along with the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency. There is clearly a need for a full and transparent international investigation,” Ban said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)

