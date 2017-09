DONETSK, Ukraine, May 26 (Reuters) - Reuters journalists near Donetsk international airport in eastern Ukraine heard sustained gunfire in the vicinity and saw smoke billowing from somewhere inside the perimeter on Monday.

On the day after a presidential election, gunmen forced the closure of the airport to flights and took over the terminal, demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the facility. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones)