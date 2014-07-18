FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine closes airspace over conflict zone
July 18, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine closes airspace over conflict zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine closed the airspace over eastern regions where it is carrying out a security operation against pro-Russian separatists, the country’s infrastructure ministry said a day after 298 people died in a plane crash near the Russian border.

The ministry said on its web site that the airspace was completely closed over the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions where fighting has been raging and also partially prohibited flights above the neighbouring Kharkiv region.

Russian airlines have also limited their flights to Ukraine after the incident. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Vladimir Soldatkin)

