Poland's Amica accelerates shift to W Europe as Russia sales slump

* Amica worries Russia could extend ban on imports from EU

* Says will focus on expanding business in Western Europe

* Consumer appliances maker sees 2014 revenue up 15-20 pct

By Jakub Iglewski

WARSAW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest consumer appliances maker Amica is accelerating a shift away from Russia, fearing the Kremlin may expand its imports ban to include the company’s products.

The Russian market’s contribution to the firm’s total earnings fell to 19 percent in the first half of the year, from around 30 percent in 2012 and 2013, its deputy chief executive said.

“We observe a slowdown on the Russian consumer appliance market, just as we observe a slowdown of the whole Russian economy,” Amica’s Wojciech Kocikowski told Reuters.

After Russia imposed a ban on imports of some foodstuffs from the EU, Amica’s executives fear the Kremlin might extend the embargo to include consumer appliances.

“If an embargo was introduced, we could systematically replace demand in the East by increasing our sales on Western markets,” Kocikowski said.

The company, based in Poland’s western city of Wronki, expects its sales to Europe’s richer countries to rise, as it is able to offer lower prices than its Western competitors thanks to low production costs in Poland.

“We expect our revenues to grow by 15-20 percent this year due to good performance in Poland, Germany, Scandinavia and Britain,” Kocikowski said.

The firm is currently finalising a takeover of a small France-based rival and is planning to enter Italy and Spain, where it unsuccessfully tried to acquire the Edesa brand from bankrupt Spanish appliance maker Fagor.

Amica shares peaked in February this year at 121 zlotys, but shed 20 percent since then, hit by the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

A move towards Western European markets is part of Amica’s long-term strategy, presented in May this year. By 2023, Amica wants to operate in all of the main European markets and triple its revenue to 1.2 billion euros ($1.59 bln).

The company’s margins in Russia have been deteriorating since mid-2013 the due to the fall in the rouble and an economic slowdown. (1 US dollar = 0.7534 euro) (Editing by Marcin Goettig and Michael Urquhart)