Ukraine says pro-Russian separatists seize six of its troop carriers

KIEV, April 16 (Reuters) - Pro-Russia separatists on Wednesday seized six armoured personnel carriers from the Ukrainian armed forces with the help of Russian agents, Ukraine’s defence ministry said.

“A column was blocked by a crowd of local people in Kramatorsk with members of a Russian diversionary-terrorist group among them,” the statement said. “As a result of the blocking, extremists seized the equipment.”

The statement said the troop carriers were now in Slaviansk, guarded by “people in uniforms who have no relation to Ukraine’s armed forces.”