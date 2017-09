KIEV, July 20 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Ukraine’s Security Council said on Sunday Russia was continuing to send “heavy weaponry” and other arms to separatists fighting Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation is continuing to supply the separatists with heavy weaponry and other arms,” Andriy Lysenko told a news conference. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)