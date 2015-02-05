FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says giving lethal arms to Ukraine would be security threat
February 5, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says giving lethal arms to Ukraine would be security threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Moscow will see any decision by the United States to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons as a threat to Russia’s security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.

Lukashevich was responding to calls in Washington and by Kiev for the United States to begin arming Ukraine to battle Russian-backed separatists advancing in the east.

Lukashevich also accused Kiev of using weapons that were having an effect similar to that of weapons of mass destruction in the conflict in east Ukraine. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

