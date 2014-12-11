Pro-Russian rebels say withdrawing artillery in east Ukraine-Interfax

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists have started pulling back artillery from positions in the southern part of their Donetsk separatist region in east Ukraine, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a separatist leader as saying on Thursday.

“The militia have started pulling back artillery units with a calibre greater than 100 millimetres in the south of the republic,” said Denis Pushilin, vice speaker of the separatists’ “people’s council”, a leadership body. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)