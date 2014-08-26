FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Ashton says Ukraine talks were "cordial, positive"
August 26, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Ashton says Ukraine talks were "cordial, positive"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Multi-lateral talks in the Belarussian capital that included the presidents of Russia and Ukraine were cordial and positive, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday.

Ashton, who took part in the talks, said that she had set out the need for a cease-fire in Ukraine, the effective management of the Russia-Ukraine border, the delivery of aid to Ukraine in full compliance with international law, and a political process to resolve Ukraine’s internal differences.

“It was cordial but positive. There was a sense in which the onus was on everyone to see if they could do their best to try to resolve this,” Ashton told reporters. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

