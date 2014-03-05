FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Britain to freeze assets of 18 Ukrainians after EU deal
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
March 5, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Britain to freeze assets of 18 Ukrainians after EU deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it would join other European Union countries in freezing the assets of 18 Ukrainians suspected of misappropriating state funds, in line with an agreement reached by the EU earlier in the day.

European Union governments confirmed on Wednesday that they would freeze the assets of 18 Ukrainians, at Kiev’s request, after Ukraine’s new rulers said billions in public funds had gone missing.

“We are freezing assets across the EU on 18 Ukrainians suspected of misappropriating Ukrainian state funds,” finance minister George Osborne said in a statement on Twitter.

Last week Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein said they were taking similar steps against 18 Ukrainians. It was not clear whether the same 18 people would be affected by the move, with further details expected to be announced by Brussels on Thursday.

