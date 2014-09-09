Austria to cushion its firms against impact of Russian sanctions

VIENNA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Austria’s government will adopt measures to cushion the blow to a grumbling business community of western sanctions against Russia, which officials said may include tax breaks and subsidies to cover cuts to working hours.

The European Union adopted new sanctions against Russia on Monday for its role in the Ukraine conflict - in which Moscow denies direct involvement - but delayed enforcing them to leave time to assess whether a ceasefire was holding.

Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, whose Social Democrats govern in a coalition with conservatives, renewed his support for sanctions on Tuesday.

Faced with firms complaining about penalising a trade ally and crucial energy supplier, Faymann said sanctions covered just 5 percent of Austro-Russian trade volume and Russia accounted for only 2.8 percent of overall foreign trade.

“But the logic of not wanting to do anything more in this region, the worry, the fear, the withdrawal of opportunities that were planned - this is much, much higher,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

In response to the existing wave of sanctions, Russia has banned many Western food imports and it signalled on Monday it might prevent Western airlines from flying over its territory.

Austrian officials meet employers and unions on Wednesday to discuss how to react at a time when the economy is slowing. GDP grew just 0.2 percent in the second quarter and the central bank has cut its 2014 forecast to 0.9 percent from 1.6 percent.

Officials said promoting youth employment, introducing new tax breaks for companies and subsidising cuts in working hours were possible tools under consideration.

German truckmaker MAN said this week it would put 2,000 staff in Austria on short working hours from next month to early next year in response to a business downturn.

Vienna has walked a careful line between solidarity with its EU peers and keeping lines of communication open with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited in June, when Gazprom and OMV sealed a deal to extend the Russian South Stream gas pipeline to Austria.

With lenders including Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit Bank Austria also reliant on Russia for profits, many among the business elite think sanctions are the wrong way to address the conflict.

Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner, leader of the conservative People’s Party, told reporters it was right to delay imposing fresh sanctions on Russia.

“I find the approach of agreeing sanctions but leaving the timing open a good approach because we can only master the real problem via negotiations and a political solution and not with sanctions,” he said. (Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber, editing by John Stonestreet)