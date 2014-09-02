FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria takes harder line on Russia as EU sanctions loom
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Austria takes harder line on Russia as EU sanctions loom

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann took a tougher line on Russia’s role in Ukraine on Tuesday, blasting Moscow’s “deception and salami tactics” in the conflict and saying Austria was prepared to pay the price of tougher sanctions.

It was a significantly harder line from neutral Austria, which until now has been reluctant to hit Russia hard with economic sanctions designed to punish what Western leaders have called unacceptable Russian behaviour.

“You cannot say we are all for freedom but the rouble has to roll,” the Social Democrat chancellor told reporters after a cabinet meeting, using a German expression for money has to keep flowing.

“If it is necessary to defend freedom and international law, then Austria will be in the forefront.”

Austria had been walking a careful line between showing solidarity with European Union peers and keeping the lines of communication open with Moscow, with which it has traditionally had good political and business ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Vienna in June, when Russia’s Gazprom and Austria’s OMV sealed a deal to build a branch of the giant Russian South Stream gas pipeline to Austria.

Austrian lenders such as Raiffeisen Bank International and Bank Austria, the eastern European arm of Italy’s UniCredit, depend heavily on Russia for profits, but Russia accounts for less than 3 percent of Austria’s foreign trade.

Faymann told broadcaster ORF that Moscow’s explanations of how Russian troops and tanks had entered Ukraine were “getting more and more obviously provocative. Nobody can believe this, so it is fitting to have a clear political message here.”

He reiterated he was against using force against Russia and said the EU should sharpen sanctions, but the question was in which fields.

Asked about potential sanctions on gas supplies, he said:

“They are an issue but you have to know that gas supplies also have a massive effect on Europe’s economy. The priority for me is political dialogue, negotiations, exerting pressure, and perhaps not delivering any more weapons.”

He said he would be disturbed should the Western military alliance NATO also decide to intervene in Ukraine, adding: “I don’t want to contribute anything to accelerate this military logic.” (Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.