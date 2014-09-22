FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria got up to 25 percent less Russian gas last week-regulator
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Austria got up to 25 percent less Russian gas last week-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Austria got 20-25 percent less gas from Russia than contractually agreed late last week without having ordered more gas, Martin Graf, head of energy regulator Energie-Control, said on Monday.

“Twenty to 25 percent is not normal fluctuation,” Graf told reporters.

He said energy companies were in touch with Gazprom to determine the reason for the reduction, but had not got an answer from Russia yet.

Graf said that this might be due to more complicated administrative processes in Russia at the moment, with documents having to be signed in the Kremlin, and that Russia may also be filling its own storage.

Graf said Austria on Saturday got 20 percent less gas. Oil and gas company OMV confirmed that it got 20-25 percent less gas from Russia on Friday.

Austrian gas storage capacities are 99 percent full at the moment, Graf said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.