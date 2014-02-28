FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UPDATE 1-Russian military surround Ukrainian border guard post in Crimea
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Russian military surround Ukrainian border guard post in Crimea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ukrainian border post surrounded by Russians

* Yanukovich says does not ask for military intervention

* Crimea should remain in Ukraine, he says

By Alissa de Carbonnel

BALAKLAVA, Ukraine, Feb 28 (Reuters) - At least 20 men wearing the uniform of Russia’s Black Sea fleet and carrying automatic rifles surrounded a Ukrainian border guard post on Friday, in a tense standoff near the port city of Sevastopol in Ukraine’s Crimea region.

A Reuters reporter in the Balaklava district saw Ukrainian border police in helmets and riot gear shut inside the border post, with a metal gate pulled shut and metal riot shields placed behind the windows as protection.

A servicemen who identified himself as an officer of the Black Sea Fleet told Reuters: “We are here ... so as not to have a repeat of the Maidan.”

He was referring to Kiev’s Independence Square, the cradle of a popular uprising that ousted President Viktor Yanukovich.

The servicemen’s presence appeared to confirm the veracity of a statement by the Ukrainian border guard service that Russian servicemen were blocking off a unit of Ukrainian border guards in Balaklava.

Russia’s Black Sea fleet has a base in Sevastopol but Moscow denies its forces have been involved in the rapidly changing events in Crimea, where armed men took control of two airports earlier on Friday.

Russia says it has not violated an agreement on the movement of its military in Crimea.

Yanukovich appeared at a news conference in Russia on Friday but did not seek Russian military intervention in Ukraine following his ouster last Saturday.

“I think any military action in this situation is unacceptable,” he said. “I have no plan to ask for military support.”

He said Crimea, the only region in Ukraine with an ethnic Russian majority, should remain part of the country.

Some ethnic Russians want Russia to reclaim Crimea, gifted to then Soviet Ukraine in 1954 by Soviet Communist leader Nikita Khrushchev.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.