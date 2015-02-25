FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine central bank reverses currency trading ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank abruptly reversed a ban that had prohibited most currency trading late on Wednesday, less than a day after it was imposed.

The rule had barred banks from trading currency on behalf of their clients, which accounts for the overwhelming majority of official currency trading. When it was imposed on Wednesday the bank said it would remain in place until the end of the week. But in a statement issued overnight it said the measure had been lifted. No reason was given. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)

