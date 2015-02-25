FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ukraine central bank abruptly reverses currency trading ban
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ukraine central bank abruptly reverses currency trading ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

KIEV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank abruptly reversed a ban that had prohibited most currency trading, less than a day after it was imposed.

The rule, imposed on Wednesday morning, had prohibited banks from buying currency on behalf of their clients, transactions which account for nearly all official currency trade.

It had been denounced hours after it was imposed by Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who told a televised cabinet meeting it was bad for the economy. He blamed the bank for failing to consult, saying he had found out about it on the Internet.

When it was imposed on Wednesday the central bank said the ban would remain in place until the end of the week. But in a statement issued overnight the bank said the measure had been lifted. No reason was given.

The bank also lifted other currency trading rules which had failed to stop a steep fall in the hryvnia currency this week. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Peter Graff; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
