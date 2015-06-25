FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Russia's Medvedev says can change list of banned Western imports
June 25, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Russia's Medvedev says can change list of banned Western imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes garble in first paragraph)

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday a list of banned products from Western countries could be changed according to the state of relations with the European Union and other countries.

President Vladimir Putin has extended a ban on food imports from the West by one year, a response to the EU’s decision to extend sanctions on Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis. Russian media have said the list of banned items could be increased.

“This list is of course not a constant. It can be changed depending on a number of things, including how our relations develop with our European partners and partners in a number of other countries,” Medvedev told a government meeting. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Maria Kiselyova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing byTimothy Heritage)

