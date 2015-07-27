FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ukraine expects to agree restructuring eurobonds of Oschadbank on July 30 - minister
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ukraine expects to agree restructuring eurobonds of Oschadbank on July 30 - minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

KIEV, July 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to tie up a deal with creditors to restructure the eurobonds of state-owned Oschadbank on July 30, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Monday.

The restructuring of Oschadbank’s bonds and those of another state-run bank Ukreximbank form part of a broader International Monetary Fund-led programme to restructure the country’s $23 billion sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt.

Yaresko, speaking at a ministry meeting with Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, said agreement on Oschadbank would save $1.3 billion over the next four years which, together with restructuring of Ukreximbank’s outstanding eurobonds, would make a total saving of $2.7 billion for the overall package.

Negotiations to restructure Ukraine’s foreign debts have dragged on for over four months due to disagreement over the need for a writedown on the principal of the bonds as requested by Kiev.

But Yaresko said on Monday that she felt sure a deal would be reached. “Ukraine is seeking intensified negotiations with the creditor’s committee. And I am sure that we will achieve a result,” she said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.