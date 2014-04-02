FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Binbank can take over Moskomprivatbank in two weeks-report
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Binbank can take over Moskomprivatbank in two weeks-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized lender Binbank plans to buy Moskomprivatbank, a Russian unit of Ukraine’s largest lender Privatbank, and may close the deal in two weeks, Interfax news agency quoted Binbank’s co-owner as saying on Wednesday.

Mikail Shishkanov also said Moskomprivatbank would change its name to Binbank after the deal is closed.

Last month, Russia put Moskomprivatbank into temporary administration, a move Privatbank’s chairman said was due to “political tensions in relations”, but which the Russian central bank said was aimed at controlling its assets.

Privatbank is a part of Ukraine’s Privat group, co-founded and co-owned by Igor Kolomoisky, recently appointed by Ukraine’s acting president, Oleksandr Turchinov, as governor of Dnipropetrovsk region. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

