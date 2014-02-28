Ukraine cbank limits foreign currency withdrawals by 15,000 hryvnia per day

KIEV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank will limit foreign currency withdrawals from banking deposits to 15,000 hryvnia ($1,500) per day, central bank governor Stepan Kubiv told reporters on Friday, a move to tame hryvnia volatility.

The decision comes as Ukraine’s foreign currency reserves dropped to $15 billion from $17.8 billion on Feb. 1, after the central bank had to intervene in the market to prop up the weakening national currency.