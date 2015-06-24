FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central bank declares Ukraine's 16th largest bank insolvent
#Intel
June 24, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Central bank declares Ukraine's 16th largest bank insolvent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, June 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s sixteenth largest lender, Financial Initiative Bank, has been declared insolvent, the central bank said on Wednesday, as it pushed ahead with a drive to clean-up the country’s financial system.

Under pressure from the International Monetary Fund, which has agreed a $17.5 billion bailout for Ukraine in exchange for reforms to the over-populated and corrupt system, Kiev has closed more than 50 banks over the past 18 months. That cut the number of active banks by around 25 percent.

Last year, a 6.8 percent contraction in the economy and 50 percent slump in the value of the national hryvnia currency piled additional pressure on banks, increasing the frequency of insolvencies in 2015.

Financial Initiative had been asked to boost its capital in February as well as take steps to halt deposit outflow, the central bank said in a statement.

“Despite all efforts to stabilise, ... they failed to return to solvency at a time of financial crisis,” it said.

Over 90 percent of deposits at the bank did not exceed 200,000 hryvnia ($9,300) and therefore will be compensated under the government’s deposit protection scheme, the central bank said, adding that the total compensation would amount to 3.7 billion hryvnia.

As of April 1, Financial Initiative’s assets amounted to 19.2 billion hryvnia with equity capital of 2.8 billion hryvnia, according to central bank data. ($1 = 21.4940 hryvnias) (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
