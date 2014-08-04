Belarus says ready to supply Ukraine with oil products

MINSK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belarus is ready to supply Ukraine with oil products, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko told his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko on Monday.

“Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus understands the acuteness of this problem during the harvesting campaign and therefore, despite domestic needs, will assist Ukraine in ensuring its economy has oil products,” the Belarussian president’s administration said in a statement after the two leaders spoke on the telephone. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)