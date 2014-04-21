Biden offers U.S. help on energy, aid allocation for Ukraine

ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will announce a package of technical assistance focused on energy and economic aid distribution during a two day visit to Kiev, a senior administration official said on Monday.

Briefing reporters on board Biden’s plane, the official said the assistance was made up primarily of technical know-how to help boost energy efficiency as well as production in Ukrainian natural gas fields and extraction of “unconventional” gas resources.

The economic assistance involved U.S. teams to help Ukraine ensure international aid was allocated effectively in all parts of the country, the official said.

Biden will also discuss a recent U.S. tranche of non-lethal security aid for Ukraine and options for following up on that.

“He’ll have the opportunity to speak with the government about what more is needed and what more we could provide in the period ahead,” the official said.

Biden arrived in Ukraine on Monday and has meetings with government leaders scheduled for Tuesday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)