Putin, Poroshenko to meet one-on-one in Milan -Kremlin official
October 17, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Putin, Poroshenko to meet one-on-one in Milan -Kremlin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold a one-to-one meeting in Milan on Friday following two earlier talks with European leaders, a senior Kremlin aide said.

Earlier, Poroshenko announced that the two countries had agreed the broad outlines of a deal to resolve a dispute over Russian gas supplies. Asked about his expectations ahead of the meeting with Putin, the Ukrainian leader said: “Let’s speak about that after, not before.”

The flurry of diplomatic activity surrounding Ukraine has taken place at the margins of a summit between European and Asian leaders in Milan.

Reporting by Alexi Anishchuk; writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Crispian Balmer

