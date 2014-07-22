Britain to analyse downed Malaysia Airlines black boxes - PM Cameron

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain has agreed to a Dutch request for air accident investigators to retrieve data from the black boxes of the Malaysia Airlines plane that was downed over Ukraine with the loss of 298 lives, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

The two boxes may shed light on Western claims that flight MH17 was shot down with a Russian surface-to-air missile fired from an area controlled by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“We’ve agreed Dutch request for air accident investigators at Farnborough to retrieve data from MH17 black boxes for international analysis,” Cameron said on Twitter.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), based in Farnborough, southern England, is part of the Department for Transport and is responsible for the investigation of civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)