July 23, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Britain says has received black boxes from downed Malaysian plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it had taken delivery of two black box flight recorders recovered from MH17, the Malaysian passenger jet downed over eastern Ukraine last week.

“We can confirm that the two black boxes from MH17 have been delivered by the Dutch Safety Board to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch at Farnborough for download,” a statement from the Department for Transport said.

A department spokesman said it would take 24 hours to download the data from each black box, but did not know whether the data from each could be downloaded simultaneously. The data will then be sent to international investigators for analysis. (Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

