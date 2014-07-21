FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine rebels hand black boxes from downed plane to Malaysia experts
July 21, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine rebels hand black boxes from downed plane to Malaysia experts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine, July 22 (Reuters) - A senior separatist leader, Aleksander Borodai, handed over black boxes from an airliner downed over eastern Ukraine to Malaysian experts in the city of Donetsk in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Here they are, the black boxes,” Borodai told a room packed with journalists at the headquarters of his self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic as an armed rebel placed the boxes on a desk.

Both sides then signed a document, which Borodai said was a protocol to finalise the procedure.

Colonel Mohamed Sakri of Malaysian National Security Council told the meeting the two black boxes were “in good condition”. (Reporting by Peter Graff, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Grant McCool)

