Ukraine says pro-Russian rebels tampered with airliner recorders
#Market News
July 21, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says pro-Russian rebels tampered with airliner recorders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman suggested on Monday that pro-Russian rebels had tampered with the black box flight recorders retrieved from the Malaysian airliner brought down in east Ukraine.

He told a news conference that the rebels would give the flight recorders to international aviation authorities, but added that: “There is information that the recorders were in their hands all these days and they did certain things to them.”

Asked whether he thought the rebels had tampered with the recorders, Groysman concurred. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

