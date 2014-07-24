FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investigators find no evidence either MH17 black box tampered with
July 24, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Investigators find no evidence either MH17 black box tampered with

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 24 (Reuters) - Investigators looking into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 have found no evidence that either of the aircraft’s two black boxes were tampered with, the Dutch Safety Board, which is coordinating the investigation, said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Board said the data from the Boeing 777’s flight data recorder had been successfully downloaded by investigators at Britain’s Air Accident Investigation Branch. The other voice recorder was successfully read the day before.

World leaders had expressed concern that the black boxes, which could contain data vital to ascertaining the cause of the crash, may have been manipulated by Moscow-backed rebels who control the territory in which the aircraft crashed last week. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

