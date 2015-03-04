FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nine bodies retrieved from Donetsk mine - regional administration
March 4, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Nine bodies retrieved from Donetsk mine - regional administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The bodies of nine miners have been found at a coal mine in the eastern Ukrainian rebel stronghold of Donetsk where a blast trapped dozens of people, the regional administration said.

The fate of another 23 miners remains unknown, the administration said in a statement. It said the total death toll, including one miner whose body was found earlier, had now reached 10 people.

Mine officials said the explosion was most likely caused by gas and not linked to fighting at the nearby frontline in the war between Moscow-backed rebels and Ukraine government forces. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)

