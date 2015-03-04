FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seventeen miners killed in Donetsk mine explosion - RIA, citing emergency services
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Seventeen miners killed in Donetsk mine explosion - RIA, citing emergency services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Seventeen miners died in an explosion at a coal mine in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukrainian, where a blast trapped dozens of people, the news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the region’s emergency services.

“Up to this moment out of the 32 people who are under the rubble, the bodies of 16 people were found with no signs of life,” RIA cited the emergency services spokesperson as saying.

Earlier in the day, a body of one miner had been recovered. The fate of 16 more remains unknown. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
