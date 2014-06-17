Ukraine ministry suggests blast on gas pipeline could be an act of terrorism

KIEV, June 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Energy Ministry suggested on Tuesday that an explosion on the main pipeline carrying Russian gas through Ukraine to the rest of Europe could have been a “terrorist attack”.

“It is not the first attempted terrorist attack on the Ukrainian gas transport system,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to two explosions on transit pipelines in the western part of the country in May.

It gave no more details but Ukraine’s government faces a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)