FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ukraine's DTEK Energy dollar bonds falls 1.6 cents -Tradeweb
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 5 months ago

Ukraine's DTEK Energy dollar bonds falls 1.6 cents -Tradeweb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian coal producer DTEK Energy's dollar-denominated bond fell 1.6 cents on Wednesday after it said pro-Russian separatists had seized control of its largest mines in rebel-held territory, a power plant and a power distribution business.

The 2024 issue traded at 80.1 cents in the dollar, the lowest level since March 1, according to data from Tradeweb. DTEK Energy said it did not expect the seizure of the assets, which include the Komsomolets Donbassa mine and Zuyivska power plant, to affect its ability to service its 2024 bond. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.