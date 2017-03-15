FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ukraine suspends all cargo traffic with separatist-held territory
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 15, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 5 months ago

Ukraine suspends all cargo traffic with separatist-held territory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Security and Defence Council approved on Wednesday the suspension of all cargo traffic with separatist-held territory, the council's Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said.

The suspension will remain in place until rebels hand back control of a number of Ukraine-registered businesses and comply with the 2015 Minsk peace agreement, Turchynov's press service quoted him as saying after the council's decision.

Separatists have sought to take control of some Ukrainian assets in their territory in response to a rail blockade by a group of Ukrainian activists that has also caused problems for the Ukrainian government due to its squeeze on strategic coal and steel supplies. (Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.