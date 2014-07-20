FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rail workers say bodies from Ukraine crash site put in refrigerator trucks
July 20, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Rail workers say bodies from Ukraine crash site put in refrigerator trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOREZ, Ukraine, July 20 (Reuters) - Railway workers said on Sunday bodies from the site where the Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine had been loaded into refrigerator wagons at a station in the town of Torez, 15 km (nine miles) away.

A Reuters witness could see five grey trucks at the station, one of which appeared to have the refrigeration switched on.

“Something was delivered and they told us to wait,” one railway worker said on condition of anonymity, adding that the “something” were bodies.

“It’s corpses. They brought the bodies overnight,” a duty officer at the Torez station told Reuters.

The wagons, he said, were due to be transported “in the direction of Ilovaisk”, a town further to the east towards the border with Russia. (Reporting by Anton Zverev, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
