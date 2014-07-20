Ukrainian deputy prime minister says 27 more bodies found

KIEV, July 20 (Reuters) - Twenty-seven more bodies have been found on Sunday along with 20 fragments of bodies at the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

He told a news conference that the bodies of 192 of the 298 people killed when the plane plunged into the steppe in eastern Ukraine on Thursday had been placed in refrigerated train wagons before being sent home for burial. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Dale Hudson)